More than 100 people have been buried alive in a massive landslide, according to state media.
Chinese media reports at least 40 homes have also been destroyed by the natural disaster in the Maoxian County of China's Sichuan Province.
The incident was reportedly triggered by heavy rain around 6am local time.
A rescue mission is underway, reports News.com.au.
The mountainous region - known for its ancient stone castles, dense forests, torrential streams and valleys - is located on the Minjiang River.
Chinese inhabitants were first recorded in the area during the Shang Dynasty in 1600-1046BC.
Today it has a population of more than 109,000 people, mostly of the Qiang ethnic minority.
