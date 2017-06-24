More than 100 people have been buried alive in a massive landslide, according to state media.

Chinese media reports at least 40 homes have also been destroyed by the natural disaster in the Maoxian County of China's Sichuan Province.

#BREAKING: More than 100 people buried after massive landslide in Maoxian County, SW China's Sichuan Province; rescue underway pic.twitter.com/VdEJZ38cm6 — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) June 24, 2017





The incident was reportedly triggered by heavy rain around 6am local time.

A rescue mission is underway, reports News.com.au.

The mountainous region - known for its ancient stone castles, dense forests, torrential streams and valleys - is located on the Minjiang River.

Chinese inhabitants were first recorded in the area during the Shang Dynasty in 1600-1046BC.

Today it has a population of more than 109,000 people, mostly of the Qiang ethnic minority.

