The architect of the Bali bombings that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians, has been charged with the terrorist attack.

A US war court has charged a Guantanamo Bay detainee known as Hambali with the 2002 bombing in Bali that marked Indonesia's deadliest terror strike.

They allege Hambali directed the three simultaneous bombings at the busy night spot in Bali on October 12, 2002.

The catastrophic bombings resulted in the largest loss of Australian lives in a terror attack.

Advertisement

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a nightclub jammed with tourists at a popular beach, killing many instantly and forcing others to run outside.

Another suicide bomber detonated a massive bomb loaded in a car parked on the street in front of two clubs.

Hambali, whose real name is Encep Nurjaman, was captured in Bangkok in 2003 and has been held in Guantanamo Bay since 2006.

He has been charged with murder and attempted murder in violation of the law of war; intentionally causing serious bodily injury; terrorism; attacking civilians; and related charges.

He also faces charges in connection with an attack on the JW Marriott Hotel in Jakarta in 2003, which killed 12 people and wounded 150.

The hotel was targeted because the building was conducive to the type of bomb that was being constructed.

The perpetrators believed there would be a large American presence at the hotel and they "believed it would have the biggest overall impact," the charging documents said.

According to rules of the US military commission, a military court will later decide whether a trial will be held.

Last year, a US government review board rejected the release of Hambali, saying he continues to be a "significant threat to the security of the United States."

Hambali appeared before the board in August by video link, seeking his release after being held 10 years at the base without charge.

The Pentagon described him in a profile released ahead of the hearing as a leader of a Southeast Asia-based extremist group known as Jemaah Islamiyah.

Hambali also is alleged to have had links to al-Qaida.

- Associated Press