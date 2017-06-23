An angry motorcyclist has triggered a chain-reaction crash on a California highway after kicking a family sedan. And it was all caught on camera.

The incident happened yesterday on 14 Freeway, Santa Clarita. One person - the driver of a utility - was hospitalised.

Whatever aggrieved the easy-riding motorcyclist is not seen in the 22-second clip taken from a driver's mobile phone.

But he is caught riding up close to a sedan's left-rear before unleashing a booted kick.

Advertisement

The driver immediately attempts to retaliate, swerving hard in front of the motorcyclist who only narrowly evades slamming into a concrete median strip.

The sedan driver is not so lucky.

He overcorrects his steering and fishtails into the concrete - erupting into a shower of sparks and debris barely meters in front of the motorcyclist.

The shattered and smoking car then rebounds across four lanes of traffic before striking a white sports utility, which flips and slides down the road on its roof.

The 75-year-old driver suffered moderate injuries, and was taken to hospital for observation.



The unscathed motorcyclist accelerated away.

The California Highway Patrol is now seeking the motorcyclist. The incident has been classified as a hit-and-run.

"Obviously it was a road-rage incident. He was seen kicking the vehicle," Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard told KNBC-TV.

"It looked like a pretty violent video ... this could've been a horrible tragedy. More people could've gotten hurt."

But police are reluctant to lay blame at this time.

"We need to get the motorcyclist's side of the story to see what led up to this incident. We're not sure what happened farther back," officer Greengard said.