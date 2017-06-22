A vengeful cyclist - annoyed by a bus passing "too close" - decided to punish the driver by pressing an emergency button at the back which turned off the vehicle's engine.

The cyclist was enraged after the driver of the 159 double-decker beeped at him twice before overtaking "too close" and pulling into the lane ahead in Brixton, South London.

To teach the driver a lesson, the cyclist drew up behind the bus and opened up the flap covering the oil filler cap and pressed the emergency cut-off button hidden underneath, the Daily Mail reports.

This button is designed to be used in an emergency so that the engine can be cut quickly from outside of the vehicle.

The cyclist does not wait to capture the baffled bus driver's presumed perplexion as the bus suddenly refuses to move.

But they did upload the anonymous helmet camera footage that captured the incident to the YouTube account Cycle Witness.

The caption for the video reads: "Bus driver makes aggressive close pass, cyclist takes revenge. Or as they say in my town: Bully gets owned!"

Alexander Santiago wrote: "I think this revenge has more of a negative impact on the riders than the driver. The driver is getting paid either way, the riders might be late."

Seb K wrote: "By the time the driver gets out, closes the flap, walks back in again, starts the engine (and with all the traffic) the cyclist will be gone."

But routari wrote: "This needs to be a thing for dangerous bus driving. A 30 second stop-go penalty imposed immediately."