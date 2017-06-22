Donald Trump says he did not make and does not have tapes of his conversation with fired FBI director James Comey

"With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea ... whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," Trump said in a pair of tweets.

However, Trump did not explain why he made the suggestion in the first place, which came in a tweet days after he fired Comey.

"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Trump tweeted on May 12.

Advertisement

× James Comey was running the FBI's investigation into possible collusion between associates of the president and Russians. Photo /AP James Comey was running the FBI's investigation into possible collusion between associates of the president and Russians. Photo /AP

Comey, who was running the FBI's investigation into possible collusion between associates of the president and Russians seeking to influence last year's election before he was fired on May 9, says Trump pressed him to drop the inquiry into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

After the May 12 tweet, Comey shared notes he made after meeting with Trump through a friend who leaked them to The New York Times.

House members running their own Russia investigations sent the White House a letter asking the White House to submit any tapes by tomorrow.

When Comey testified this month he welcomed the prospect of recordings which he said would back up his notes.

"Lordy, I hope there are tapes," he said.

Following that testimony Trump said he would responded on whether there were recordings made but said "Oh, you're going to be very disappointed, don't worry."