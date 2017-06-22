NEWARK, N.J. (AP) " An adjunct professor at a New Jersey community college is questioning why she was suspended after appearing on Fox News.

Lisa Durden says she learned about the suspension June 8 when she arrived to teach a class at Essex County College.

Durden, who is black, had appeared two days earlier on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," where she discussed a Memorial Day event for black people only that was staged by a Black Lives Matter group.

Durden says her suspension letter didn't mention her appearance but said administration officials discussed it with her.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment from a school spokesman. Jeffrey Lee, the school vice president who signed the suspension letter, issued a statement noting the college's attorney "has handled this matter in a way that complies" with state law.