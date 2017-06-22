STOCKHOLM (AP) " Sweden on Wednesday summoned Russia's ambassador in the country after a Russian fighter jet flew close to a Swedish reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Gunnar Vrang told The Associated Press the meeting that "will take place in the near future" will discuss among other things the incident described by Sweden's Armed Forces.

Sweden's top military authority said a Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter flew on Monday close to a Swedish Gulfstream reconnaissance plane, adding the distance between them "was very short."

Sweden's Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist called the Russian action "unacceptable" and "unprofessional." He said "the risk of serious incidents increases significantly" with such moves.

The episode comes at a time of growing military activity in the Baltic Sea region, with several reports of airspace violations by Russian military aircraft and an increased presence of Russian military vessels.

There was no immediate Russian reaction.