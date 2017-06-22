Two of the four prisoners who brazenly escaped from Bali's Kerobokan jail have been recaptured, according to reports.

The pair were found more than a thousand kilometres away in Dili, the capital of the tiny nation of East Timor.

But Australian Shaun Davidson appears to be still on the run.

On Monday, the group of jailbirds are believed to have crawled out the notorious Kerobokan prison in a 15 metre long mud filled tunnel to find freedom.

Davidson was just two months and 15 days short of his release.

"Two escapee inmates have already been arrested in Dili, East Timor," Bali police spokesman Hengky Widjaja said on Thursday.

The two men are Indian national, Sayed Muhammad Said, who is serving a 14-year sentence on drug smuggling charges and Bulgarian Dimitir Nikolon Ilev, serving seven years.

The arrest of the Indian and Bulgarian escapees comes as police intensified the hunt and called upon Interpol to assist.

On Tuesday, Bali police had attempted to enter the tunnel but heavy rain had filled it with water and made it unstable.

Badung District Police Chief Yudith Satriya Hananta had wanted to double check that none of the missing inmates were lodged in the mud.

"The tunnel is quite long, it's very possible that they got stuck with that small diameter of just 40cm. Let's drain it first (of water) and we'll see. If it's still filled, we can't (see it). We need to make sure," he told reporters.

A view of the tunnel that an Australian man and three other foreigners are believed to have escaped through outside Kerobokan prison in Bali. Photo/AAP

Two buckets, a towel, cups and sandals were found nearby the tunnel, along with a fork inside it.

If Davidson did escape, he likely did so to avoid returning to Australia. The 33-year-old had fled Perth on a false passport while on bail for alleged drug offences and would have been immediately deported after being freed and returned to Australian custody.