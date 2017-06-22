Schapelle Corby claims she has spent the last few days recovering from a broken leg, ankle and knee in hospital just weeks after her long-anticipated return to Australia.

"This is why you haven't seen me in a while..... #sickbay #brokenleg #broken ankle #brokenknee," Corby wrote on her Instagram account with a picture of herself in a hospital bed.

A Gold Coast University Hospital spokesperson told news.com.au they did not have any records of a patient under the name Schapelle Corby.

"If she was admitted under that name I would be able to see a record of it even if she had been discharged," the spokesperson said.

The Queensland Department of Health did not comment.

It is not yet known exactly when, how or where Corby was injured.

Corby has been back in Australia since May 27 after spending the past 13 years in Bali, Indonesia following a conviction for drug smuggling.

She spent the bulk of her time in Kerobokan Prison, and the last three years on parole.

Since her return to the Gold Coast she has built a cult following on social media via her Instagram account, with almost 200,000 followers.

She has turned down all requests for media interviews and instead communicates with the public through her Instagram account.