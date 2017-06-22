A French fitness and lifestyle blogger has been killed in a freak accident, after a whipped cream dispenser exploded and fatally struck her in the chest.

The death of Rebecca Burger was announced by her family on social media, which they called a "domestic incident".

According to the BBC, French media reported Ms Burger, 32, died of cardiac arrest after the accident - despite receiving medical treatment.

On Burger's Instagram account, family members warned her fans of the dangers of the dispenser - warning that "thousands of defective devices" were in circulation.

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT





"Here is an example of a siphon that exploded and struck Rebecca's thorax, resulting in her death" the post read alongside the whipped cream dispenser.

"Do not use this kind of utensil in your home!"

Burger, who has more than 157k followers on Instagram, reportedly used a dispenser which works by injecting gas in to a metal container, keeping the device under a very high pressure.

According to the BBC, one French group has been warning consumers about the devices for years.

The death of Burger was met with thousands of condolence messages.

Séance bronzette sur les hauteurs de Munduk🌿☀️ @mundukmodingplantation A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on May 23, 2017 at 11:33am PDT





"My feelings for all Rebecca's family," one user wrote.

"Terrible news as something that sells for use in kitchen can be so lethal!" another added.

"My neighbour lost an eye because of an explosion of a siphon...I do not understand that this product is still marketed. My condolences to her family!" another fan said.

Feeling Munduk's energy🙏🏼❤️ @mundukmodingplantation A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on May 11, 2017 at 2:17am PDT





Burger's last Instagram post was just five days ago. The fitness blogger would often participate in competition, and according to the NBC - most recently placed eighth in the Arnold Classic held in Columbus, Ohio.