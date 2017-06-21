A farmer puckered his lips and planted them on his kelpie's nose to give the beloved working dog the kiss of life.

Victoria farmer Glenn Rowe tied his dog Jack to the back of his four-wheeler, rounded up the sheep and then went to let the dog off, only to find him hanging and unresponsive.

"I thought crikeys, he's not lookin' too good. He was all glassy eyed, he was cactus," Rowe told 3AW on Wednesday.

"I thought 'I can't afford to not try' because he's my main helper. So I pumped him on the chest and started blowing in his nose ... and he took a breath."

Mr Rowe said it took a little while but the dog came good and now you wouldn't know he'd been so close to death.

He realised what he was doing was extreme, but a small sacrifice for his mutt mate.

"I thought 'no, I'm not worried about doing it, I just have to do it. It'll be 'right'", he told 7 News.

Jack was back in the fields on Wednesday, checking the sheep and lambs in the fields.