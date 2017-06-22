The FBI is looking at terrorism as a possible motive after an officer was stabbed in the neck at the Flint airport, a law enforcement official said.

The attack prompted an evacuation and beefed up security elsewhere in the Michigan city.

A second official said authorities were investigating witness reports the suspect made during the incident, including saying "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great". Both officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't able to publicly discuss the incident.

× Michigan State Police lieutenant Mike Shaw says the stabbed officer stabbed is Jeff Neville. Photo / AP Michigan State Police lieutenant Mike Shaw says the stabbed officer stabbed is Jeff Neville. Photo / AP

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump was briefed on the stabbing by Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert.

Advertisement

Michigan State Police lieutenant Mike Shaw said the condition of Bishop International Airport police lieutenant Jeff Neville had been upgraded from critical to stable.

Shaw said one person was in custody and no one else was believed to have been involved.

Shaw said "everything is on the table" as far as motive is concerned but cautioned against jumping to conclusions. The FBI is leading the investigation. The primarily regional airport, which had been evacuated, is "shut down and secure", Shaw said, and no other threats had been identified.

"The FBI, with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, is jointly investigating this incident to determine the nature and motive for the attack.

× A police dog and handler search cars in a parking lot at Bishop International Airport. Photo / AP A police dog and handler search cars in a parking lot at Bishop International Airport. Photo / AP

"We are aware of reports that the attacker made statements immediately prior to or while attacking the officer, but it is too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements or whether or not this was an act of terrorism."

Sources told ABC12 that Neville was at his post at the top of the escalators when he was attacked from behind with a knife.

Witness Ken Brown, who was dropping his daughter off at the airport, told MLive he saw the aftermath of the attack.

Witnesses described seeing the suspect led away in handcuffs by police, Neville bleeding and a knife on the ground.

"The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck," he said. "I said they need to get him a towel."

× FBI Detroit spokesman Tim Wiley (centre) walks over to brief the media at Bishop International Airport. Photo / AP FBI Detroit spokesman Tim Wiley (centre) walks over to brief the media at Bishop International Airport. Photo / AP

Cherie Carpenter, who was awaiting a flight to Texas to see her new grandchild, told Flint TV station WJRT she saw the attacker being led away in handcuffs. She described the man in custody as appearing "blank, just totally blank".

Flint officials said they stationed police officers around City Hall after the incident a few kilometres away. Mayor Karen Weaver said "the situation is under control" but officials sought to take "extra precautions".

Airport officials wrote on Facebook after the attack that all passengers were safe and there were no other injuries.

"The police officer assaulted is in stable condition. The suspect is in custody and is currently being questioned," a post said.

Michigan State Police said the FBI was in charge of the scene.

Attention: there has been an incident at the airport. An airport police officer has been injured. All passengers are... Posted by Bishop International Airport on Wednesday, 21 June 2017

- AP