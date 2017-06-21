A learner driver has been charged because her driving instructor was blind.

The 20-year-old woman's vehicle was stopped in Western Australia's Kununurra last Sunday.

Police established the driving instructor, who is believed to be in his 70s, was legally blind.

"A blind instructor is not an appropriate person to give you driving lessons! Driver charged," Kununurra Police tweeted.

A Kununurra police spokesman said the older man was believed to be the woman's grandfather or relative.

The blind instructor was not charged and received no penalty.

