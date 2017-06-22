Britain's Queen Elizabeth II made no reference to a state visit from US President Donald Trump in her speech to parliament to mark the start of a new government.

The Queen made her traditional speech - which is actually written by the Prime Minister - following the controversial hung parliament result that has forced an alliance between the Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.

The text outlines the government's legislative agenda over the next term but made no reference to a scheduled visit from the US leader.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II makes a speech in the House of Lords at the official State Opening of Parliament in London.

"Prince Philip and I look forward to welcoming Their Majesties King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain on a State Visit in July," she said.

"My government will host the Commonwealth Summit in April of next year to cement its relevance to this, and future generations."

It comes after doubts about if or when the US leader will visit the UK. In January Mr Trump accepted the offer of a state visit extended by Prime Minister Theresa May.

It was reportedly scheduled for the summer with Mr Trump apparently requesting he play golf. But it's been claimed he has since changed his mind after being told there could be potential protests against him.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "An invitation has been extended and accepted.

"The visit wasn't mentioned in the Queen's speech because a date hasn't been fixed yet."

Nearly two million people signed an online petition calling for Mr Trump to be banned from entering the UK after he proposed a ban on people from Muslim majority countries entering the US while running for the Presidency.

More recently, he criticised London's mayor Sadiq Khan - who is Muslim - in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack by taking his statements out of context.

The Queen's choice of attire during the speech raised eyebrows online after many likened her hat to the European Union flag with it's yellow flowers set against a blue background.

I enjoy that the Queen is wearing the colours of the EU flag. I like to think that this is some subtle act of rebellion #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/7YTF6sm12Z — Charlie Smith (@charliersmith1) June 21, 2017

















Is the #Queen dressed as the European flag or what? pic.twitter.com/yyH6te59gr — Paco Anselmi (@PacoHansel84) June 21, 2017





The UK began Brexit negotiations with the European Union on Monday, following a disastrous month that has seen three major terror attacks at Manchester, London Bridge and Finsbury Park, as well as a hung parliament and the Grenfell Tower inferno that likely killed more than 100 people.

The Queen later visited Prince Philip who had been admitted to hospital with an infection as a precautionary measure.

Outside, far-left protesters planned a "day of rage" on behalf of Grenfell Tower victims.