A schoolgirl died after taking an overdose of her mother's prescription medication because she was struggling to cope after being sexually assaulted.

Megan Hoyle, 14, sent a heartbreaking final text to a friend apologising before she took her own life at her home in Blackburn.

She said her "body, mind and soul" had been "destroyed" after she was molested at the age of 12 by a 17-year old boy.

The emotional coroner at Megan's inquest said her death had touched him deeply, adding she was a "very intelligent and highly articulate girl".

Advertisement

When her attacker's sentence was reduced on appeal, Megan felt let down believing he had "got away with it", the inquest heard.

Before her death, she made a heartfelt call to her friend Christopher Cozen, before texting him to apologise and ask him to look after her friends and family.

The "vibrant, beautiful and funny" teenager, known as 'Pud' to her family and friends, was found by her mother collapsed on her living room floor at home in Blackburn, Lancashire on February 20.

She died in hospital four days later.

Megan attended St Bedes Roman Catholic High School and was a fan of Blackburn Rovers football club and Blackburn Hawks Ice Hockey teams.

When she was sexually assaulted at the age of 12, she gave a statement to police which resulted in the attacker's conviction at a youth court for indecent assault.

But the case went to appeal and he received a lesser term in custody.

Megan's mother Wendy Charnley, 46, told the Blackburn hearing: "Before the incident Megan was happy, full of life and very bubbly.

"But after it she was initially very withdrawn and angry and struggling with school and things.

"She was getting professional help. After the reduced sentence it made her feel let down.

× Megan Hoyle. Photo/Facebook Megan Hoyle. Photo/Facebook

"She had gone through all that with the police and she felt that he had just gotten away with it."

Mrs Charnley added: "I went to see her in her room. She said that she had a headache and she was sick so I told her to go to bed and sleep it off because she would feel alright after a bit of sleep.

"When I finished work that day I had a call from Megan's dad. He said that he had received a text message and thought something might have happened to her and that something was wrong.

"I went home and I saw her in the living room collapsed.

"I told my son to ring an ambulance and I was told that one was already on the way."

Recording a conclusion of suicide, senior coroner Michael Singleton said: 'I have to say that the note left by Megan has touched me deeply. It is clear she was a very intelligent and highly articulate girl.

"That at 14 years of age and be capable of such thoughts is something that as I said has touched me deeply."

Giving evidence Christopher Cozens said he last saw Megan on February 19 when she arrived at his flat in Darwen around 10pm, after meeting friends at the fair in Blackburn.

× Megan (pictured with former Blackburn Rovers striker Jordan Rhodes), was a big fan of her local team. Photo/Facebook Megan (pictured with former Blackburn Rovers striker Jordan Rhodes), was a big fan of her local team. Photo/Facebook

He added: "Megan was telling me that she wasn't doing that well at school and she was worried she was going to fail her exams.

"Though she didn't spell out what she was going to do she made comments about making all the problems go away.

"I got quite angry with her and made her promise me that she wouldn't do anything. She said to me she wouldn't do anything silly.

"I got her a taxi and asked her to text when she was home. She said 'home safe' and thank you for everything."

"She called me at 12.18pm the following day. I don't know what she was saying, I just remember Megan was crying and I could just heard the pills, the sound of foil on a packet of pills and then she hung up on me.

"I just panicked. I tried to call her multiple times after the first call but to no avail. I tried to contact her family and people that could get to her and then after that an ambulance."

Megan was transferred from Blackburn General Hospital to Sheffield Children's Hospital where she remained in the intensive care unit until her family made the decision to turn off her life support machine on February 24.

× Megan (pictured with her father Lee), died in the intensive care unit at Sheffield Children's Hospital. Her family gave permission to donate her organs which have saved four lives. Photo/Facebook Megan (pictured with her father Lee), died in the intensive care unit at Sheffield Children's Hospital. Her family gave permission to donate her organs which have saved four lives. Photo/Facebook

They also gave permission to donate Megan's kidneys, lungs and liver which have saved the lives of four people.

The coroner added: "Megan ingested large quantities of tablets with the intention of bringing about her own demise. To you and other family members I cannot imagine the pain and grief you are going through.

"I retire next week after 23 and a half years. When I retire I will take with me the memory of some cases I have dealt with over those years.

"This is one of those. I have presided over approximately 40,000 deaths and 5,000 of those have been inquest cases.

"That the family in these most awful circumstances, the tragedy, to show such strength is just above and beyond anything, and to have the strength to consent to organ donation is awe inspiring.

"To give life to four other people is amazing. Ladies and gentlemen you all have my heartfelt sympathy."