A teacher is accused of sodomizing a middle school student and raping him during their alleged months-long sexual relationship.

Lindsey Jarvis, 27, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape at the Fayette County Courthouse in Kentucky, where she held hands with her husband of three years.

She was also charged with rape, sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor in neighboring Woodford County, where she was accused of sexually assaulting the boy in May 2016.

Police found evidence on the victim's phone suggesting the two were in a 'romantic relationship', and Jarvis was arrested on Friday.

Jarvis sodomized the alleged victim, who is under the age of 16, in May 2016, while she was a social studies teacher at the Woodford County Middle School, according to the indictment.

The 27-year-old then had sex with him in June, and resigned from her position that same month, the indictment from Woodford County states.

Jarvis is accused of continuing the sexual relationship with the boy even after she got a job as a para-educator at Veterans Park Elementary in Lexington in August 2016.

She was arrested on Friday and resigned from her position the same day.

The student's identity and age have not been disclosed.

Lisa Deffendall, a spokesperson for Fayette County Schools, confirmed Jarvis is no longer a teacher at the elementary school and said they are 'aware of the matter'.

On her 25th birthday, husband Andrew Jarvis paid tribute to his wife, writing: 'Happy 25th birthday to my sweetest Lindsey!



'So thankful for your wonderful heart, which teaches me so much about compassion and kindness.

'So thankful for your wisdom and discernment that help guide us through life....Love you with all my heart, and so thankful to have you as my best friend.'