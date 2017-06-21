A couple are devastated after realising they gave the London mosque terror suspect directions to north London, where the Finsbury Park attack happened.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, the couple explain that they may have told Darren Osborne how to get to Finsbury Park when he asked for directions.

When Osborne approached the couple, they said he asked for directions 6.4km away from Finsbury Park while looking stressed out.

Darren Osborne is suspected of driving his van deliberately into crowds outside a London mosque.

"He was really, really stressed. He was moving too much with his hands, was sweating.

The next morning, they were devastated when they heard the news about the attack.

"When I heard this morning I was worrying, I was panicking saying 'oh my god what have we done', I'm blaming myself.

"At the end of the day we only done what anyone else would have done - just showed him directions."

Datan Osborne, 47, is being held in custody on suspicion of terror offences including attempted murder, the Daily Telegraph reports.

He is alleged to have rammed his hired van into Muslim pedestrians near a mosque in Finsbury Park and shouting before jumping out and shouting "I'm going to kill all Muslims - I did my bit". Bodies were left covering the pavement in Seven Sister Road in North London.

The attack happened just as worshippers were leaving Ramadan night prayers.

Ten people were injured, including two said to be disabled - and one man has since died, the Daily Mail reports.

The suspect - who suffered a black eye and cuts to his face and hands - was later filmed repeatedly shouting "kill me" to the men who grabbed him.

Forensic officers move the van at Finsbury Park in north London, where a vehicle struck pedestrians in north London. Photo / AP

Officers held back crowds after arresting the terror suspect who was smiling, waving and even blowing kisses. Police today praised the "restraint" shown in aftermath of the van attack.

Osbourne is now being held on suspicion of committing, preparing or instigating terrorism, including murder and attempted murder.

- Additional reporting by Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph