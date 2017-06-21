We're arch-rivals on the rugby pitch and South Africa is one of the bigger countries where Kiwis need a visa to get in.

The latest Arton Capital's Passport Index has New Zealand sitting sixth equal on the power rank index - the same as Australia - as to which countries can be accessed on their passport.

There's 154 countries where Kiwis and Aussies don't need a visa - including Spain, Panama, Mexico and Ireland.

However, despite being a big trade partner, New Zealanders still need one to get into China and, unsurprisingly, countries like Iraq, North Korea and Cuba.

Kiwis don't need a visa to visit the Pergamon Acropolis in Turkey. Photo / File

The Republic of North Korea enforces strict entry and exit laws and can arrest, fine and deny entry to passport holders arriving without a visa.

Kiwis do manage to get one over the Aussies though - we don't need a visa to enter Brazil, the Australians do. However, they don't need a visa to enter South Africa.

Other countries where we edge our trans-Tasman neighbours are Turkey, Oman and Brunei - Australians need to show their visa on arrival.

There are other 22 countries sitting above New Zealand on the power index - Germany and Singapore take the top spot with 159 countries. Sweden, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States also rank higher.

