We're arch-rivals on the rugby pitch and South Africa is one of the bigger countries where Kiwis need a visa to get in.
The latest Arton Capital's Passport Index has New Zealand sitting sixth equal on the power rank index - the same as Australia - as to which countries can be accessed on their passport.
There's 154 countries where Kiwis and Aussies don't need a visa - including Spain, Panama, Mexico and Ireland.
However, despite being a big trade partner, New Zealanders still need one to get into China and, unsurprisingly, countries like Iraq, North Korea and Cuba.
The Republic of North Korea enforces strict entry and exit laws and can arrest, fine and deny entry to passport holders arriving without a visa.
Kiwis do manage to get one over the Aussies though - we don't need a visa to enter Brazil, the Australians do. However, they don't need a visa to enter South Africa.
Other countries where we edge our trans-Tasman neighbours are Turkey, Oman and Brunei - Australians need to show their visa on arrival.
There are other 22 countries sitting above New Zealand on the power index - Germany and Singapore take the top spot with 159 countries. Sweden, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States also rank higher.
* Additional reporting The Daily Mail.