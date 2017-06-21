The Finsbury Park terror suspect tried to kill himself six weeks ago by jumping into a river and begged to be sectioned, according to his sister.

Darren Osborne, 47, is accused of ploughing into worshippers in North London in the early hours of Monday morning before jumping out and shouting: "I'm going to kill all Muslims - I did my bit".

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, his sister Nicola, 50, said Osborne was a deeply troubled individual who apparently tried to steal from his blind 90-year-old great-grandfather.

When he was as young as 10 he was reported to police by his own mother who was outraged when she discovered her son had tried to steal his family member's wallet.

Speaking after their mother said she was not "going to defend" her son when she described the incident as an "atrocity", his sister said her brother was "never normal".

She said: "He never learned not to react. He stabbed a car and cut the nerves on two of his fingers. And he never got that treated so his fingers are a bit strange. He broke both of his ankles so he walks a bit funny.

"He tried to steal ten quid from our Grandpy when he was only little. And it was our mum who called the police.

"It was temptation. Grandpy was old, about 90 and blind. We used to come to Weston-super-Mare to see him and he had this wallet full of bank notes.

"Darren was tempted to take a ten pound note out. But he did not have time to put back the wallet and he was caught."

Holding back tears Ms Osborne, an artist, told of her shock and outrage when she learned that brother Darren had allegedly deliberately driven at a group of Muslim worshippers returning home from prayer on Sunday night.

But she revealed that her younger brother had been suicidal in recent weeks, and had asked to be taken into psychiatric care following the latest break-up with his on-off partner Sarah Andrews, 42.

Ms Osborne told MailOnline: "He tried to kill himself six, eight weeks ago. He threw himself into the river in Cardiff.

"He asked to be taken into care, to be sectioned but they wouldn't do it. He was on anti-depressants. He came to see me after he tried to kill himself. He showed me the bump on his head. I don't know how he got out of the river, or really what happened."

She added: "He asked me if he could stay. But he has made my life a misery over the years.

"Weston is a small town. Everyone knows Darren. I've lost jobs, boyfriends after people found out I am Darren Osborne's sister. And this happened on my birthday, on my 50th birthday."

She added: "I thought when he found his partner that he would be alright, that she would save him, but that's gone wrong too.

"They have always been on and off. I was sure they would get back together.

"I feel so sorry for her and the kids. He has three beautiful daughters and a son."

However she added: "But Darren is not racist, he is not a terrorist. He is someone who is lost. He needs help. I feel so sorry for the people he hurt.

"He is not well but I'm angry with him. I am his complete opposite. I am interested and admire Asian and eastern culture."

His mother Christine, 72, has said she is "sorry for what's happened", adding: "I'm not going to defend him but you know he's my son and it's a terrible terrible shock. It's not just robbing the bank, it's an atrocity. At this moment in time I can't cope with it".



His sister said she cannot bear to watch the videos of his arrest and said: "I feel terribly sorry for all of the families hurt by this and for our family too - my mum is going to be broken for life. He's not interested in terrorism. I am very sorry for what's happened".

She told the Evening Standard: "He's not political. He wouldn't even know who the Prime Minister is. I've never heard him say anything about Muslims or anything racist".

Today it was revealed that the father-of-four had split from the mother of his children Sarah Andrews, 42, six months ago, and was living in a tent in some South Wales woodland.

Friends have described him as a "bloody psycho" who had a reputation for drunken fights - one neighbour said the unemployed mechanic was always arguing with people in the street and said: "He's always been a complete c*** - but this is surprising".

MailOnline can reveal he was known as "Mr Moody" in the suburb of Cardiff where he had a volatile on-off relationship with the mother of his four children Ms Andrews, who left him six months ago.

He frequently spends nights in a small tent in woodland near his family's three-bed home - or would sometimes even camp in the tiny back garden.

Unemployed Osborne installed a hot tub in garden earlier this year and whiled away the hours downing cans of lager.

He was last seen buying bags laden with alcohol from the local Aldi less than ten hours before he allegedly launched the Finsbury Park terror attack.

A neighbour told MailOnline: "He was buying wine and beer and seemed agitated but that was nothing knew. He was often drunk and cuckoo. We know him around here as Mr Moody.

"The van he'd hired from Pontyclun was parked outside. He has never been someone you'd necessarily want to spend much time with but none of us would ever have thought him capable of such awful violence."

She said she was startled by Osborne emerging from the bushes early in the morning two weeks ago after he'd spent the night under canvas in woodland adjoining the housing development.

The woman, in her 40s who asked not to be named, said: "It was very early, about 7am, and i was walking my dog when Darren suddenly jumped out of the bushes in front of me. He saw i was scared and said 'Sorry love, I'm not stalking you, I promise.' Then he was off back into the woods to his tent I suppose."

Police were warned the Finsbury Park terror suspect was drunk and unconscious on the front seat of his rented white van 24 hours before he allegedly used it as a weapon to murder and maim Muslims, it was claimed today.

He was reportedly seen sleeping across the front three seats of the box van in his home town of Cardiff in the early hours of Father's Day.

South Wales Police is yet to reveal if Osborne was still in the van - of if the vehicle was also gone - when they arrived at the scene 30 minutes after the initial 999 call on Sunday.

Hours earlier he was thrown out of his local pub after a drunken night where he started "cursing Muslims" and vowing to "do some damage".

Today it was revealed that the father-of-four was living in a tent in some South Wales woodland after breaking up with his girlfriend.

Friends have described him as a "bloody psycho" who had a reputation for drunken fights but many said they couldn't believe he would allegedly plough a van into Muslim worshippers in the early hours of Monday morning.

It is alleged that the terror suspect - who was not known to police and MI5 - hired an £80-a-day van from South Wales before driving to the Muslim Welfare House in north London.

There, he is accused of mounting the pavement just yards from the Finsbury Park Mosque and mowing down a group of British Muslims.

They were helping Makram Ali, 52, who died minutes later in front of his 26-year-old daughter as those who went to assist him screamed in agony.

A 17-year-old boy is believed to be in a coma after being struck by the van.

Witnesses say that, after the attack, Osborne shouted "I'm going to kill all Muslims - I did my bit" as he was restrained by members of the community.

Regulars at his local pub, the Hollybush in Pentwyn, Cardiff, described Osborne being "drunk" the night before the attack.

One said: "He got chucked out as he was so drunk. He was cursing Muslims and saying he would do some damage."

Another regular at the pub said: "He's a loud and aggressive person. He's always shouting the odds if anyone disagrees with him."

Osborne's nephew Ellis Osborne, 26, said: "We are massively shocked - it's unbelievable, it still hasn't really sunk in. We are devastated for the families, our hearts go out to the people who have been injured."

He said his uncle was "not a racist", adding: "Its madness. It is obviously sheer madness."

Peter Mackuin, 53 told The Sun: "Around two weeks ago I saw him and he was a right state. I saw him wandering out of the woods."

"He looked like he'd been crying. Something was definitely wrong. His missus had been out looking for him as he had been gone all day after a blazing row".

His neighbours said he is a "devoted father" who was last seen taking his children to school on Friday - but admitted that he was "troubled".

On Sunday morning he displayed community spirit by changing a tap in a neighbour's house - but hours later the father of four allegedly drove a rented van into worshippers in the capital.

He used to host raucous parties with his large family in his back garden in Cardiff, South Wales.

Police confirmed eleven people were caught up in the attack, including two who were said to be disabled, and one of them - a man - has since died.

