LONDON (AP) " The Latest on a London crash in which a vehicle struck pedestrians (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd says police "immediately" treated a fatal incident outside a London mosque as a suspected terrorist attack.

One man outside the Finsbury Park mosque was killed, a van driver was arrested and eight people were taken to hospitals following the early morning incident.

Rudd, who is in charge for government law enforcement, said: "Londoners have been hit with a series of attacks and have been nothing short of heroic." she said Monday.

The chairman of the Finsbury Park Mosque, Mohammed Kozbar, has complained that the "mainstream media" was unwilling to call the attack a terrorist incident for many hours.

___

7:20 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will chair an emergency meeting Monday morning following a van crash which killed a man outside a mosque. Eight injured people were taken to hospitals, and a suspect was arrested.

May said: "All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the emergency services on the scene."

The chairman of the Finsbury Park Mosque, Mohammed Kozbar, says the incident was a "cowardly attack" on worshippers. He complained that the "mainstream media" was unwilling to call the attack a terrorist incident for many hours.

Police say no other suspects have been identified, but their investigation continues.

The force added: "Due to the nature of this incident extra policing resources have been deployed in order to reassure communities, especially those observing Ramadan."

___

6:50 a.m.

The chairman of the Finsbury Park Mosque says the van crash that hit worshippers was a "cowardly attack" and urged Muslims going to mosques to be vigilant.

Mohammed Kozbar said the attack early Monday morning was no different than the recent attacks on London Bridge and Manchester Arena and said the Muslim community is "in shock."

Kozbar complained that the "mainstream media" was unwilling to call the attack a terrorist incident for many hours.

Police said the driver was arrested and the crash was being investigated as suspected terrorism. One person was killed and 10 were hurt.

___

6:30 a.m.

Video filmed in the immediate aftermath of a van striking worshippers near a London mosque showed a Caucasian man being detained by police.

Someone in the crowd yelled to others not to harm the man while he was taken into custody. The video of the crash early Monday morning was accessed by the AP. Police have said the driver was a 48-year-old man who was arrested and taken to a hospital as a precaution. They are investigating the crash as suspected terrorism.

Someone in the crowd is heard yelling, "No one touch him! No one! No one!"

The crash occurred near the Finsbury Park Mosque as worshippers were leaving after Ramadan prayers.

___

5:45 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will chair an emergency session of the security Cabinet later Monday after a van crash in London that is being investigating as possible terrorism.

A van struck several worshippers leaving the Finsbury Park mosque early Monday morning after Ramadan prayers.

The driver was arrested and taken to a hospital as a precaution. May says police are treating the crash as a potential terrorist attack.

One person was killed and 10 were hurt.

___

5:30 a.m.

A leader of the Muslim Council of Britain has called for extra security at mosques after a van struck worshippers leaving prayers at the Finsbury Park mosque.

Police have said they are investigating the crash as suspected terrorism and have arrested the driver, a 48-year-old man who was taken to a hospital as a precaution. One person was killed and 10 were hurt.

The group's general secretary, Harun Khan, said that eyewitnesses saw the van driver hit a number of Muslims.

"During the night, ordinary British citizens were set upon while they were going about their lives, completing their night worship. It appears from eyewitness accounts that the perpetrator was motivated by Islamophobia," he said.

___

5:15 a.m.

Police say the driver of a van that hit pedestrians on a London road is a 48-year-old man who has been arrested and taken to a hospital.

The van struck a crowd of worshippers leaving a mosque early Monday morning, killing one person and injuring several others. Eight of the injured were taken to hospitals and the rest were treated at the scene.

Several hundred worshippers would have been in the area at the time after attending prayers as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Police said the Counter Terrorism Command was investigating the crash. Britain's terrorist alert has been set at "severe" meaning an attack is highly likely.

___

5 a.m.

Police say one person died when a van hit crowd of worshippers in north London and the Counter Terrorism Command is investigating the crash.

Eight other injured people were taken to hospitals after the crash early Monday morning. Police said earlier that one person was arrested.

Police have also denied rumors that a knife was involved.

The crash occurred near the Finsbury Park mosque.

___

2:30 a.m.

The Muslim Council says a van has "run over worshippers" leaving the Finsbury Park mosque.

Police earlier said a vehicle had struck several pedestrians early Monday morning and one person had been arrested.

The council tweeted that its prayers were with the victims.

People had been attending mosques in the area as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Transportation officials said roads were being closed in the area. Many police cars and ambulances were responding.

Further details were not immediately available.