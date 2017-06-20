GENEVA (AP) " The United Nations refugee agency said the number of people displaced from their homes across the world climbed slightly to 65.6 million last year.

Officials say the escalating conflict in South Sudan accounts for the rise.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' annual report shows the total number of people displaced worldwide was about 300,000 higher at the end of last year than at the end of 2015. The total figure includes refugees, asylum-seekers and people uprooted inside their own countries.

The report shows more than 10 million were newly displaced last year.

Syria's six-year civil war remained the largest single source of displacement, with 12 million people.

Figures are based on the agency's own data and on numbers reported by governments and non-governmental organizations.