Fire safety engineers have worried for years that the kind of insulated metallic skin that experts believe helped carry flames up a high-rise apartment building in London, killing dozens, posed a hidden danger.

Panels of the armor-like "cladding" have become a popular facade on tall buildings worldwide, both for their sleek look and energy-saving virtues. They also have helped fuel spectacular infernos in the Middle East, Europe, Asia and the United States.

Some experts worry that with energy efficiency a priority worldwide, the proliferation of "green" buildings has the unintended consequence of fanning fire danger. Though cladding can be flame-resistant, the result can be deadly when it is not.

One prominent green building group says the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed at least 58, could be an important learning moment.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.