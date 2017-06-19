Britain has been shaken by a string of horrific incidents - four of them in the past month, most terror-related and all but one in the capital, London.

Westminster Terror Attack





March 22, 2017:

Islamist Briton Khalid Masood, 52, runs down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in a car, then charges on foot towards the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer before being shot dead. Five victims are killed and more than 50 injured.

Manchester Arena Bombing





May 22, 2017:

British Muslim Salman Ramadan Abedi, 22, detonates a suicide bomb at Manchester Arena following a gig by Ariana Grande. It kills 22 people, mainly youngsters, and injures 119.

London Bridge Rampage

June 3, 2017:

Three Islamists - Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba - drive into pedestrians on London Bridge then run amok in the nearby Borough Market area in fake suicide bomb vests, stabbing people at random before police fatally shoot all three. Eight innocents die, including two Australians, and 48 are injured.

Grenfell Tower Fire

June 14, 2017:

Although not a terror attack, this horror shakes Britain to the core. A raging fire at a tower block in west London leaves 30 confirmed dead with 28 missing and presumed dead.