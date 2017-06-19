Key Points:

Police say there have been "a number of casualties" after a van struck a group of pedestrians in North London.

There are reports the group were coming out of a mosque in Seven Sisters Rd near London's Finsbury Park Station at 12.20am.

One person has been arrested.

Local resident Alec Wilson tweeted he had never seen so many police and ambulances head down the busy road.

A witness called Dino tweeted he'd been told a white van "ran over people coming out of the mosque".

Reports on social media suggest members of the public held the driver down until police arrived.

The vehicle in question appears to have been rented from a company based in Wales, Pontaclun Van Hire.









The incident comes after a group of terrorists in a white van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge in early June.

Seven people were killed and 48 taken to hospital after the attackers stabbed people at random with hunting knives.

Police have not clarified where the group were coming from in the latest attack.

Mahir Dar tweeted it was a mosque in Seven Sisters Road by the entrance of Finsbury Park station, not Finsbury Park mosque.

Finsbury Park Mosque - in the North London suburb of Islington - has a controversial history, and has been linked to extremist activity in the past.

Shoebomber Richard Reid and Zacarias Moussauoi attended the mosque, and in 2002 it was reported that weapons training took place there.