WASHINGTON (AP) " The man who shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice this week had with him a piece of paper with doodles and the names of three lawmakers.

This is according to a person familiar with the case who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press Saturday on condition of anonymity.

The person says investigators aren't sure of the significance of the names and it's not clear whether this was a list of people the attacker was targeting.

The person did not disclose the names, but said those listed had been briefed.

Advertisement

Scalise's surgeon says he can hope to make an "excellent recovery," despite being at risk of death when he arrived at the hospital. He remains in critical condition.