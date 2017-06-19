No modern navigation instrumentation guided a Polynesian voyaging canoe as it followed the horizon during a three-year journey around the globe with stops in New Zealand, South Africa, the Americas and Pacific Islands.

About a dozen crew members for each leg of the voyage relied only on their understanding of nature's cues - ocean swells, stars, wind, birds- and their own naau, or gut, to sail Hokulea across about 74,000km to 19 countries, spreading a message of malama honua: Caring for the Earth.

Tauranga navigators Frank Kawe and Jack Thatcher formed the Maori contingent onboard the double-hulled canoe Hokulea during the voyage's southernmost leg to New Zealand in 2014, when it sailed from Whangarei to Nelson.

The canoe has especially strong ties to New Zealand, forged during its first visit to Northland nearly 30 years ago.

"There are five main tribes here but Sir James Henare wanted to honour them by making them the sixth tribe of the region," Thatcher told Maori Television in 2014.

"Hence the tribal name of Ngati Ruawahia. That was given to the crew on board Hokulea by Northland elders."

Kawe was there to greet the canoe on the completion of its epic voyage to Hawaii on Saturday.

Thousands welcomed the Hokulea when it entered a channel off the island Oahu and tied up to a floating dock with iconic Diamond Head in the distance.

Ka'iulani Murphy, an apprentice navigator on the double-hulled canoe, said the successful journey taught her the value of ancient Polynesian maritime techniques.

"We really are sailing in their (the ancestors') wake," said Murphy, 38. "We had to relearn what our ancestors had mastered."

The toughest part of the journey was dealing with cloud cover and trying to maintain the proper speed so the boat escorting the canoe could keep pace, she said, adding that she enjoyed eating the fish the crew caught during the journey.

Bert Wong came to Ala Moana Beach Park to celebrate Hokulea's homecoming - and to celebrate his son, Kaleo, a Hokulea navigator, according to Hawaii News Now.

"Just being here and feeling the mana (power) that's here, it's something to enjoy which brings tears to my eyes," Wong said. "This is so powerful."

The crew held a formal homecoming ceremony on Magic Island, which is in Honolulu, that included welcoming remarks from Governor David Ige and mayor Kirk Caldwell and a speech by Nainoa Thompson, a well-known master navigator, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Thompson, president of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, was visibly moved as he addressed the crowd, saying that he was "standing here on behalf of the many," Hawaii News Now reported.

"Thank you, Hawaii. Thank you for the moment," he said. "I am very humbled to tell you right now that Hokulea is home."

Hokulea means star of gladness. The canoe was built and launched in the 1970s, when there were no Polynesian navigators left. So the Voyaging Society looked beyond Polynesia to find one.

Mau Piailug, from a small island called Satawal in Micronesia, was among the last half-dozen people in the world to practice the art of traditional navigation and agreed to guide Hokulea to Tahiti in 1976.

"Without him, our voyaging would never have taken place," the Polynesian Voyaging Society said on the website for Hokulea. "Mau was the only traditional navigator who was willing and able to reach beyond his culture to ours."

The epic round-the-world voyage that started in 2014 shows how far Hokulea has gone since its first voyage from Hawaii to Tahiti in 1976.

Crew members hope the success of the latest journey will inspire other indigenous cultures to rediscover and revive traditions. Thompson said he also hopes indigenous cultures can help with solutions to modern-day problems such as climate change.

-AP