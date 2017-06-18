A man who was thrown overboard during a water log ride at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast has taken legal action after suffering horrific injuries including broken bones and respiratory failure.

Samson Sherrin, then 19, was enjoying the Rocky Hollow Log Ride when he slipped out of his seat and was run over by two boats which were using the same conveyor belt as the doomed Thunder River Rapids that killed four tourists.

The man's friend Tristan Savage told the Supreme Court he watched on in horror as the Mr Sherrin was thrown about "like a ragdoll", the Courier Mail reports.

It is alleged Mr Savage was forced to scale a wooden fence surrounding the water ride and climb over rocks to free Mr Sherrin who was trapped with his right ankle caught on the track, reports Daily Mail.

"I knew a cart was coming, but I just wanted to get Samson out, whether it came and took me out as well or not," he told the publication.

Mr Sherrin has filed a personal injury damages claim against the Gold Coast theme park's owners, Ardent Leisure, after the incident in April last year.

Months after the near-fatal accident Mr Sherrin was still suffering from severe neck and head injuries, hip, rib and foot fractures and acute respiratory failure.

The man is suing the Gold Coast theme park's owners, Ardent Leisure, following the incident in April last year. Photo / 123RF

His lawyers also allege the man caught pneumonia as a result of the time he spent in the water.

An inspector last year found Mr Sherrin had fallen out of the cart when it began its first incline.

His lawyer claimed the man had been safely seated for the duration of the ride.

The matter is now before the courts.