CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) " A Brazilian company has acknowledged it's supplying Venezuela's security forces with large amounts of tear gas to control anti-government protests " prompting outrage from the Venezuelan opposition.

Rio de Janeiro-based Condor Non-Lethal Technologies confirmed Friday that it's fulfilling two contracts in Venezuela after opposition leaders presented what they said was a document showing the armed forces had purchased 78,000 tear gas canisters in April.

Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro say they've asked Brazilian authorities critical of the crackdown by Venezuela's government to block delivery of the gas.

Condor's statement says it doesn't make judgments about its clients' policies. But it says that suspending the delivery of the products like tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets would leave security forces with no alternative but to use firearms.