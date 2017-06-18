CAIRO (AP) " Egyptian security forces have quickly disbursed small protests against a disputed deal which gives control of two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

Anti-riot police were deployed on Friday after calls spread on social media to rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square against President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's agreement. It came two days after Egypt's parliament " packed by el-Sissi supporters" voted to ratify the deal.

The vote fueled anger which has been largely suppressed under a heavy security campaign since last year.

On Friday, the few protesters who dared to gather were quickly dispersed. One video posted on social media showed a dozen of protesters in downtown Cairo, clapping and chanting, "The islands are Egyptian" before they started to run in panic with gunfire heard in the background.