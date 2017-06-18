MILWAUKEE (AP) " The Latest on the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in the death of a black man last year (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

A former Milwaukee police officer charged in a shooting that sparked riots in a predominantly black neighborhood told investigators he feared he and a colleague would be "killed or seriously injured" by the man he fatally shot.

Wisconsin Department of Justice special agent Raymond Gibbs testified Friday about his interview with Dominique Heaggan-Brown two days after the officer shot Sylville Smith Aug. 13. Gibbs was the final witness to testify as prosecutors concluded their case.

Heaggan-Brown's defense begins Friday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and faces up to 60 years if convicted.

Smith was armed when he ran away from police during a traffic stop but prosecutors say he had thrown his gun over a fence when Heaggan-Brown fatally shot him. His attorneys say he made a split-second decision fearing for his life.

