MEXICO CITY (AP) " A gunbattle has rattled a downtown boulevard in the Mexican resort city of Cancun, just days ahead of a regional gathering that is to include the U.S. secretary of state.

The government of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo says two suspects were wounded during a chase, and two others arrested unharmed.

The state public safety office says the incident broke out as agents tried to arrest the suspects. It did not confirm the gunfight, but wrote in its Twitter account that "we have restored peace and order."

A video posted to social media recorded the sound of long, repeated bursts of automatic gunfire.

Advertisement

The state prosecutors' office was not immediately available to confirm the events.

The OAS General Assembly is to be held in Cancun starting Monday.