SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) " The Latest on the capture of two escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing two guards on a prison bus (all times local):

8:05 a.m.

A Georgia sheriff says it's too early to tell when two inmates accused in the killings of two guards on a prison bus will be returned to the state after their capture in Tennessee.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were caught Thursday in the rural community of Christiana, Tennessee, ending a multi-state manhunt that began Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said there are a number of factors that will determine when the men can be returned to Georgia, and none of that was settled by early Friday.

Rowe and Dubose are accused of killing Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue and escaping from the prison bus on state Highway 16 in Putnam County, southeast of Atlanta.

Sills also said it was too early to tell who, if anyone, will get the $130,000 reward that had been offered for information leading to their arrest.

___

2:40 a.m.

Authorities say two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday after a chase and being held at gunpoint by a rural Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were trying to steal.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were apprehended in the rural community of Christiana, Tennessee, ending a multi-state manhunt that began Tuesday morning.

The two men had been on the run since early Tuesday, when they are accused of having killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue.

Authorities say the two inmates overpowered and disarmed the guards on a bus about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday as 33 inmates were being driven between prisons.