ISTANBUL (AP) " Turkey's justice minister has slammed the leader of the main opposition party for statements protesting the imprisonment of a lawmaker.

In a statement Friday, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the secular Republican People's Party, was committing a crime by "targeting, defaming and threatening" members of the judiciary.

Kilicdaroglu has said Wednesday's 25-year sentence for parliamentarian Enis Berberoglu on espionage charges was "unjust" and alleged the judiciary was influenced by the government.

Kilicdaroglu and supporters launched a 265-mile "march for justice" Thursday from the capital to the prison where Berberoglu is being held.

Bozdag emphasized the independence of the Turkish judiciary and legal mechanisms available to appeal. He said, "Justice is sought, not on the Ankara-Istanbul highway.but in independent and impartial courts."

