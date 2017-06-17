THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) " Dutch prosecutors say that a man arrested a week ago outside a pop concert in the southern city of Eindhoven is suspected of "possible involvement in making preparations for a terrorist crime."

The 29-year-old man was detained Friday night outside the PSV Eindhoven soccer stadium where thousands of fans were attending a concert by Dutch singer Guus Meeuwis. Police said the man was known to be radicalized, did not have a ticket for the concert and was making video recordings.

Dozens of extra officers were deployed around Eindhoven following the arrest, but police said that there was no direct threat to concertgoers.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was appearing before an investigating judge Friday as prosecutors seek to extend his detention by two weeks while investigations continue.