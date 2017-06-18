Sporting endeavour, brutal conflict, stunning landscapes and intimate relationships - photographers have been there to capture the moments that defined 2016.

Honouring the skill and creativity of photo journalists, the World Press Photo Exhibition features a variety of images showcasing global issues and unlocking an insight into the current state of world affairs.

The World Press Photo contest drew entries from around the world: 5034 photographers from 126 countries submitted 80,408 images. The jury gave prizes in eight categories to 45 photographers from 25 countries.

Here is a taste of the breathtaking exhibition, which goes on display at Smith and Caughey's in Auckland from July 1-30.

• For more details go to worldpressphoto.co.nz

Jamaican Usain Bolt smiles as he looks back while winning the 100-metre semi-final at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo / Kai Oliver Pfaffenbach, Reuters

Civilians escape from a fire in a house hit during an air attack, in the village of Luhanskaya, Ukraine. Photo / Valery Melnikov, Rossia Segodnya

Libyan fishermen throw a life jacket at a rubber boat full of migrants. Photo / Mathieu Willcocks, MOAS

Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş shouts after shooting Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov, at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey. Photo / Burhan Ozbilici, The Associated Press