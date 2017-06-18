On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Sporting endeavour, brutal conflict, stunning landscapes and intimate relationships - photographers have been there to capture the moments that defined 2016.
Honouring the skill and creativity of photo journalists, the World Press Photo Exhibition features a variety of images showcasing global issues and unlocking an insight into the current state of world affairs.
The World Press Photo contest drew entries from around the world: 5034 photographers from 126 countries submitted 80,408 images. The jury gave prizes in eight categories to 45 photographers from 25 countries.
Here is a taste of the breathtaking exhibition, which goes on display at Smith and Caughey's in Auckland from July 1-30.