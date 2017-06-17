WASHINGTON (AP) " The shooting at a baseball field that critically wounded a Republican congressman and injured several others is forcing lawmakers to ask what more should be done to ensure the safety of themselves and their staff.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says she favors more money for the U.S. Capitol Police, which is seeking an 8 percent increase to nearly $427 million for next year. Pelosi says more money would help the agency enhance its presence when members of Congress, staff and others congregate away from the Capitol.

Members of the U.S. Capitol Police engaged in a shootout with the assailant on Wednesday, and lawmakers say their presence probably prevented many deaths. Two police officers were injured; the shooter, James Hodgkinson, later died.