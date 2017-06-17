COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) " The attorney for an ex-treasure hunter jailed on contempt-of-court charges is asking a federal judge in Ohio to end his client's imprisonment.

Judge Algenon Marbley has held defendant Tommy Thompson in contempt of court since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.

Attorney Todd Long said in a Wednesday court filing that federal law prohibits holding someone under such conditions for longer than 18 months.

The coins, valued at up to $4 million, were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Thompson previously said, without providing details, that the coins were turned over to a trust in Belize. The government doubts Thompson's explanation.