Seven sailors were missing and at least three, including the captain, were injured after a US Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan before dawn on Saturday.

Footage from the Japanese TV network NHK showed heavy damage to the mid-right side of the USS Fitzgerald and a person in a stretcher being lifted to a helicopter.

The ship's Commander Bryce Benson was taken to the US Naval Hospital in Yokosuka and was in stable condition, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement, according to news.com.au.

"Two sailors, in addition to the commanding officer, have been medically evacuated from USS Fitzgerald to US Naval Hospital Yokosuka for lacerations and bruises," it added.

Advertisement

"There are seven sailors unaccounted for; the ship and the Japanese Coast Guard continues to search for them."

The Fitzgerald began limping back to port at a slow speed, with limited propulsion after suffering damage on the starboard side below the water line that caused flooding in three compartments.

It wasn't clear yet what caused the night time collision between the destroyer and the container ship four times its size.

Most of the more than 200 sailors would have been asleep in their berthings, some of which were reportedly flooded.

The Navy, Japanese maritime defence vessels and the coast guard were working to stabilise the destroyer as it headed to shore, Navy chief Admiral John Richardson said.

× The damage of Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal is seen off Izu Oshima, Japan, after it collided with the USS Fitzgerald. Photo / AP The damage of Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal is seen off Izu Oshima, Japan, after it collided with the USS Fitzgerald. Photo / AP

The Navy said that the collision occurred 56 nautical miles (103 kilometres) southwest of Yokosuka, which is home to the 7th Fleet.

Footage showed the damaged ship moving slowly in calm seas, flanked by a tugboat.

"Right now we are focused on two things: the safety of the ship and the well- being of the sailors," Admiral Scott Swift, commander of the US Pacific Fleet, said.

The Japanese coast guard said it received an emergency call from a Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the early hours of Saturday morning that it had collided with the Fitzgerald.

Relatives of crew members were awaiting news of their loved ones.

"Of course we're nervous and scared and just praying," Rita Schrimsher said by telephone from Athens, Alabama.

NHK reported that the merchant ship had scratches on the left side of its bow.

The Philippine ship is 222 metres long, the coast guard said.

The fleet said the USS Dewey, medical assistance, Navy tugs and naval aircraft were dispatched.

The Japan coast guard dispatched five patrol ships and an aircraft carrying medics to the site for search and rescue operations.

The Navy's Pacific Fleet said the extent of damage to the Fitzgerald was being determined and the incident was under investigation.