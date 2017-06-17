A member in a Christian family band, who also appeared on TV's Wife Swap, is said to have shot dead his mum and brother before trying to kill himself.

Police say Jacob Stockdale, 25, killed his mother Kathryn, 54, and brother James, 21, at the family's farm home near Beach City, Ohio.

"Once deputies could safely enter the home they located two deceased victims, who have been identified as 21-year-old James William Stockdale and 54-year-old Kathryn Barbara Stockdale," police said in a statement. "The alleged suspect, 25-year-old Jacob Timothy Stockdale, suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken by life flight to Cleveland Metro Hospital."

They were all part of the Stockdale Family Band, a bluegrass group that includes dad, Tim, and older brothers Calvin and Charles.

The family also appeared on Wife Swap in the US in 2008.



In the episode, Kathryn Stockdale lists all the strict rules she has for the family including controlling all they listen to, home schooling them and banning the boys from going on dates. The family also raises and kills all the meat that they eat.

"It's important we have control over their character and education," she said.

In the episode, Jacob says "I have never been on a date, there's better ways to find out about girls then dating."

According to the Canton Rep, Tim Stockdale, who played in the band with his sons, arrived home shortly after 6pm and fell to his knees crying when told about the shooting.

Tim Stockdale has been cooperating with the investigation and, Mr Maier said, he "indicated no issues leading up to" the incident.

"It's hard to surmise what the motive may have been. There's some speculation. ... We'll continue to investigate this case and try to determine the motive," Sheriff George T. Maier said.

Timothy Stockdale issued the following statement regarding his late wife, according to Michah Derry, the family's spokesman: "Kathy has been my beloved wife of 32 years and a wonderful mother to our four sons. She loved nothing more than being a mother and grandmother. She had a strong love of learning and was passionate about her Christian faith, natural health, and organic farming."

Calvin Stockdale, the eldest brother of the family, also issued a statement regarding his late brother, James: "James, our youngest brother, has always been a catalyst of family fun. Aside from being a gifted musician, James enjoyed dancing and had an innate love of people. James was working on a business degree and hoped to go into the business side of entertainment. He leaves behind many friends and a family that love him dearly."

"My brother, Jacob, is still in critical condition and we are praying for his physical recovery as our family makes funeral plans and begins the healing process."

Neighbours were left stunned by the killings.

"They are a religious family and conservative and this seems out of place," said Michael Fuller, a next-door neighbour.