EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
thru 18, Erin, Wisconsin " golf, U.S. Open.
Auckland, New Zealand " rugby, Tonga vs. Wales, New Zealand vs. Samoa.
thru 18, Grand Rapids, Michigan " golf, US LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic for Simply Give.
thru 18, 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands " tennis, ATP-WTA, Ricoh Open.
thru 18, Stuttgart, Germany " tennis, ATP, Mercedes Cup.
thru 18, Nottingham, England " tennis, WTA, Aegon Open.
thru 18, Switzerland " cycling, Tour de Suisse.
Rotorua, New Zealand " rugby, New Zealand Maori vs. British and Irish Lions.
Durban, South Africa " rugby, South Africa vs. France, 2nd test.
Sydney " rugby, Australia vs. Scotland.
Santa Fe, Argentina " rugby, Argentina vs. England, 2nd test.
Fukuroi, Japan " rugby, Japan vs. Ireland, 1st test.
Suva, Fiji " rugby, Fiji vs. Italy.
Kennesaw, Georgia " rugby, United States vs. Georgia.
Edmonton " rugby, Canada vs. Romania.
Russia " football, Confederations Cup: Russia vs. New Zealand.
thru 18, Le Mans, France " auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours.
Wetzlar, Germany " boxing, Tyron Zeuge vs. Paul Smith for Zeuge's WBA super middleweight title.
Las Vegas " boxing, Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev for Ward's IBF-WBA-WBO light heavyweight titles; Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Moises Flores for Rigondeaux's WBA featherweight title.
London " cricket, Champions Trophy final: Pakistan vs. India.
Russia " football, Confederations Cup: Portugal vs. Mexico, Cameroon vs. Chile.
Stockholm " athletics, Diamond League.
thru 25, Halle, Germany " tennis, ATP, Gerry Weber Open.
thru 25, London " tennis, ATP, Aegon Championships.
thru 25, Birmingham, England " tennis, WTA, Aegon Classic.
thru 25, Mallorca, Spain " tennis, WTA, Mallorca Open.
thru 20, Barrington, Rhode Island " golf, US PGA Tour, CVS Classic.
Russia " football, Confederations Cup: Australia vs. Germany.
Hamilton, New Zealand " rugby, Chiefs vs. British and Irish Lions.
Southampton, England " cricket, England vs. South Africal, 1st T20.
Russia " football, Confederations Cup: Russia vs. Portugal, Mexico vs. New Zealand.
thru 25, Munich " golf, European Tour, BMW International Open.
thru 25, Cromwell, Connecticut " golf, US PGA Tour, The Travelers.
Russia " football, Confederations Cup: Cameroon vs. Australia, Germany vs. Chile.
Taunton, England " cricket, England vs. South Africa, 2nd T20.
thru 25, Rogers, Arkansas " golf, US LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Apia, Samoa " rugby, Samoa vs. Wales.
Auckland, New Zealand " rugby, New Zealand vs. British and Irish Lions, 1st test.
Johannesburg " rugby, South Africa vs. France, 3rd test.
Brisbane, Australia " rugby, Australia vs. Italy.
Tokyo " rugby, Japan vs. Ireland, 2nd test.
Suva, Fiji " rugby, Fiji vs. Scotland.
Hamilton, Ontario " rugby, Canada vs. United States.
San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina " rugby, Argentina vs. Georgia.
thru 27, Bermuda " sailing, America's Cup: United States vs. New Zealand.
Russia " football, Confederations Cup: New Zealand vs. Portugal, Mexico vs. Russia.
Baku, Azerbaijan " auto racing, F1, Azerbaijan GP.
Cardiff, Wales " cricket, England vs. South Africa, 3rd T20.
Russia " football, Confederations Cup: Germany vs. Cameroon, Chile vs. Australia.