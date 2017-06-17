EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

thru 18, Erin, Wisconsin " golf, U.S. Open.

Auckland, New Zealand " rugby, Tonga vs. Wales, New Zealand vs. Samoa.

thru 18, Grand Rapids, Michigan " golf, US LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic for Simply Give.

thru 18, 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands " tennis, ATP-WTA, Ricoh Open.

thru 18, Stuttgart, Germany " tennis, ATP, Mercedes Cup.

thru 18, Nottingham, England " tennis, WTA, Aegon Open.

thru 18, Switzerland " cycling, Tour de Suisse.

Rotorua, New Zealand " rugby, New Zealand Maori vs. British and Irish Lions.

Durban, South Africa " rugby, South Africa vs. France, 2nd test.

Sydney " rugby, Australia vs. Scotland.

Santa Fe, Argentina " rugby, Argentina vs. England, 2nd test.

Fukuroi, Japan " rugby, Japan vs. Ireland, 1st test.

Suva, Fiji " rugby, Fiji vs. Italy.

Kennesaw, Georgia " rugby, United States vs. Georgia.

Edmonton " rugby, Canada vs. Romania.

Russia " football, Confederations Cup: Russia vs. New Zealand.

thru 18, Le Mans, France " auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours.

Wetzlar, Germany " boxing, Tyron Zeuge vs. Paul Smith for Zeuge's WBA super middleweight title.

Las Vegas " boxing, Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev for Ward's IBF-WBA-WBO light heavyweight titles; Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Moises Flores for Rigondeaux's WBA featherweight title.

London " cricket, Champions Trophy final: Pakistan vs. India.

Russia " football, Confederations Cup: Portugal vs. Mexico, Cameroon vs. Chile.

Stockholm " athletics, Diamond League.

thru 25, Halle, Germany " tennis, ATP, Gerry Weber Open.

thru 25, London " tennis, ATP, Aegon Championships.

thru 25, Birmingham, England " tennis, WTA, Aegon Classic.

thru 25, Mallorca, Spain " tennis, WTA, Mallorca Open.

thru 20, Barrington, Rhode Island " golf, US PGA Tour, CVS Classic.

Russia " football, Confederations Cup: Australia vs. Germany.

Hamilton, New Zealand " rugby, Chiefs vs. British and Irish Lions.

Southampton, England " cricket, England vs. South Africal, 1st T20.

Russia " football, Confederations Cup: Russia vs. Portugal, Mexico vs. New Zealand.

thru 25, Munich " golf, European Tour, BMW International Open.

thru 25, Cromwell, Connecticut " golf, US PGA Tour, The Travelers.

Russia " football, Confederations Cup: Cameroon vs. Australia, Germany vs. Chile.

Taunton, England " cricket, England vs. South Africa, 2nd T20.

thru 25, Rogers, Arkansas " golf, US LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Apia, Samoa " rugby, Samoa vs. Wales.

Auckland, New Zealand " rugby, New Zealand vs. British and Irish Lions, 1st test.

Johannesburg " rugby, South Africa vs. France, 3rd test.

Brisbane, Australia " rugby, Australia vs. Italy.

Tokyo " rugby, Japan vs. Ireland, 2nd test.

Suva, Fiji " rugby, Fiji vs. Scotland.

Hamilton, Ontario " rugby, Canada vs. United States.

San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina " rugby, Argentina vs. Georgia.

thru 27, Bermuda " sailing, America's Cup: United States vs. New Zealand.

Russia " football, Confederations Cup: New Zealand vs. Portugal, Mexico vs. Russia.

Baku, Azerbaijan " auto racing, F1, Azerbaijan GP.

Cardiff, Wales " cricket, England vs. South Africa, 3rd T20.

Russia " football, Confederations Cup: Germany vs. Cameroon, Chile vs. Australia.