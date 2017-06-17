TOP STORY:

GLF--US OPEN

ERIN, Wisconsin " Rickie Fowler is off to a great start in pursuit of his first major title. The 28-year-old Fowler closed out a 7-under 65 with par on the tricky No. 9 to take an early lead at Erin Hills. EXPECTED by 0200 GMT.

With:

Advertisement

" GLF--US OPEN-THE LATEST. Live updates from the U.S. Open.

" GLF--US OPEN-BLIMP CRASH. Pilot injured when blimp goes down near US Open in Wisconsin. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 571 words, photos, video.

" GLF--US OPEN-JOHNSON. Dustin Johnson already 10 behind in US Open title defense. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 677 words, photos.

" GLF--US OPEN-ELS. Big Easy: 20 years later, Els finds himself in US Open mix. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 665 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

US--FIFA INVESTIGATION-BANKER

NEW YORK " A former Swiss banker told a U.S. judge on Thursday that he managed a web of fraudulent bank accounts that concealed bribes in the sprawling scandal engulfing FIFA, the international soccer governing body. By Tom Hays. SENT: 369 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-BANGLADESH

BIRMINGHAM, England " India coasted into a Champions Trophy final against fierce rival Pakistan by beating Bangladesh by nine wickets on Thursday, guided by an elegant century by Rohit Sharma and a surprising bowling performance by part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 578 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--ENGLAND-TRANSFERS

LIVERPOOL, England " Everton spent nearly $70 million to buy Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Ajax captain Davy Klaassen on Thursday, showing its financial clout as the club looks to narrow the gap to the big six in the Premier League. SENT: 360 words, photos.

SOC--CONFED CUP-PORTUGAL-RONALDO

KAZAN, Russia " Portugal is hoping a red-hot Cristiano Ronaldo can continue his sparkling form and help the European champions show that their victory at Euro 2016 wasn't a fluke. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: words, photos.

SOC--CONFED CUP-VIDEO REVIEW

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia " Not perfect, but good enough to avoid game-changing referee mistakes at the World Cup. Football's governing body set out aims for its experimental video review system ahead of live trials at the Confederations Cup starting on Saturday. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 671 words, photos.

Also:

" SOC--TOTTENHAM-SON. Son to undergo surgery on broken right forearm. SENT: 47 words.

" SOC--ENGLAND-TRANSFERS. Everton signs Pickford from Sunderland for $38.3 million. SENT: 108 words.

" SOC--NANTES-RANIERI. Ranieri signs for 2 years with Nantes. SENT: 126 words, photo.

CRICKET:

CRI--CHAMPIONS TROPHY-BANGLADESH

BIRMINGHAM, England " For Bangladesh, the biggest cricket match in its history proved to be a crushing disappointment and a sobering experience. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 557 words, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-FRANCE

UNDATED " France is closer to a full strength team after recalling captain Guilhem Guirado as one of eight changes for the second rugby test against South Africa. The Springboks lead the three-match series 1-0 but expect a much stronger challenge from the French in Durban. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 536 words, photos.

BOXING:

BOX--MAYWEATHER-MCGREGOR

LAS VEGAS " It may not be the fight of the century, but it could be the event of at least the last few years. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 843 words, photos.

SAILING:

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP

HAMILTON, Bermuda " It just wouldn't be an America's Cup match without Emirates Team New Zealand on the starting line. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 763 words, photos.

Other Stories:

" OLY--CAS-PADDLE DISPUTE. Surfing, canoeing go to court over stand up paddle dispute. SENT: 121 words, photos.

" HKN--PENGUINS WRAPUP. Penguins' bid for 3-peat likely won't include Fleury. By Will Graves. SENT: 818 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.