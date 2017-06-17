A man who has never denied stabbing his neighbour to death before gunning down the victim's elderly parents has lost an appeal against one of his murder convictions.

Ian Francis Jamieson, 66, last year was jailed for life with a minimum of 30 years after pleading guilty to the 2014 murders of Gregory Holmes, 48, and his parents, Mary and Peter Lockhart, in central Victoria.

Jamieson killed the trio for no reason other than his own "long standing and utterly misplaced animosity" over the use of a dirt road that ran alongside his property, court heard last year, reports Daily Mail.

The triple-murderer appealed against his conviction for Mr Holmes' murder in May but the Victorian Court of Appeal refused the bid on Friday.

The judges disagreed with Jamieson's submissions, which claimed an earlier decision not to allow him to change his guilty plea over Mr Holmes' murder resulted in a miscarriage of justice.

Jamieson pleaded guilty to all three murders in April 2016, then unsuccessfully tried to change his plea for Mr Holmes' murder.

During the appeal, Jamieson's barrister John Desmond also argued his client had a viable defence in that Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth should not have dismissed the submissions.

The New Zealand-born farmer has previously claimed Mr Holmes stabbed him with a syringe containing what was "probably ice" during their struggle.

Jamieson last year was jailed for life after pleading guilty to the 2014 murders of Gregory Holmes (centre), 48, and his parents, Mary (left) and Peter (right) Lockhart.

Justice Hollingworth rejected this claim at sentencing, as did the prosecution at a pre-sentence hearing.

Jamieson repeatedly stabbed Mr Holmes with a hunting knife on October 22, 2014 following the long-running dispute about the dirt track.

He used to have a cordial relationship with the Lockharts until he took issue with Mr Lockhart's use of the road reserve.

Jamieson complained that the use of the dirt road led to dust blowing onto his farm, dirtying his property and polluting his drinking water.

He later told police that after stabbing Mr Holmes, he thought "bugger it, I'm gone. I may as well clean the other ones up".

Jamieson then went home, loaded two shotguns, and walked to the Lockharts' farm.

He shot 78-year-old Peter Lockhart four times before he reloaded his gun and shot 75-year-old Mary three times.

Afterwards he called police and told them what he had done.

The 66-year-old was given a life sentence in the Supreme Court last year with a non-parole period of 30 years.

Mr Holmes and Mr and Ms Lockhart's family said they hope Friday's decision is the end of a drawn-out legal process.

"I have to admit, I burst into tears when I heard the words," Maree St Clair told reporters outside court.

"It was just relief more than anything. It's just pure relief."

She said the family did not believe Jamieson's appeal would succeed, but were worried something 'could go a bit pear shaped' given everything they have endured.

"This man admitted what he did on the night that it happened," Ms St Clair said.

"So for us to be two and a half years later and still going through the process, it seems really crazy."

Jamieson will not be eligible for parole until he is at least 95 and will likely die in prison.