A Grenfell Tower survivor has described tripping over the dead after trying to escape through a window but it was melted shut.

Christos Fairbairn, 41, who lived on the 15th floor of the block, has given the most detailed account yet of the horrors inside Britain's worst fire for a generation.

Mr Fairbairn's path to safety was pitch black and choked with smoke and he said he tripped over the dead and says their faces will never leave him, reports Daily Mail.

And before he could make it to the exit he fainted - somewhere on the third or fourth floor - but was dragged to safety by a hero firefighter.

He described how a neighbour began banging on his front door at 12.45am as he watched TV in his flat, where he has lived for two years.

Smoke then began pouring into his flat and he dialled 999 where, contrary to some claims, the fire service ordered him to leave rather than "stay put".

He told the BBC: "They told me to get out. They said: 'Wrap a wet towel around yourself and get out of the block.'

"I started to panic. I began banging on the window shouting: 'Help me, help me, I'm stuck' I tried to open the window but I burnt my hand on the melted plastic.

"I could see police outside and people just standing there. It felt like they were just watching me. Then I realised if I don't go I would die here."

Mr Fairbairn then ran out of his flat wrapped in a jumped he had soaked in water to protect him from the heat.

But he was met with "black smoke" and intense heat that left him struggling to breath as he descended down the only stairwell out.

Describing the horror of what followed he told BBC Newsbeat: "I could feel myself tripping over in the dark. I was tripping over bodies. On one of the floors I tripped badly and fell, as I looked up I saw the face of a dead man. I can still picture him now.

"As I got to the third or fourth floor I was choking and couldn't breathe. I started to feel faint. I collapsed and that's when I felt a firefighter grab me."

He was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

He added: "I can't believe I am alive. I will never forget what happened and how traumatising it was.

"I feel lucky to be alive but I am devastated for those who were injured and lost their lives.

"Life is so short I know I will see my family and friends more now and appreciate the life I have. I shouldn't be here today but I am, and for that I am thankful."

Mr Fairbairn is now living in temporary accommodation in Earls Court - and has lost everything.

He said: "I know I will never live in a tower block again."

The official death toll now stands at 30, although it is feared that number will rise significantly once workers have gone through the whole building.

Sky News reported that sources had told them 70 people are missing and feared dead.

× An emergency worker takes photographs from inside one of the lower floor windows. Photo / AP An emergency worker takes photographs from inside one of the lower floor windows. Photo / AP

