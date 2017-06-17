ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Greek authorities say a cargo ship carrying vehicles has caught fire off the island of Rhodes but none of the 32 people on board are in immediate danger.

The Merchant Marine Ministry says the blaze broke out Thursday on the Cypriot-flagged Med Star as it was sailing two nautical miles off Rhodes in the Aegean Sea.

It said 20 crew members abandoned the vessel in a lifeboat and are being towed to Rhodes, while the remaining 12 stayed on the ship to try to extinguish the fire, which broke out in one of its two engines.

The ministry said a rescue helicopter, tugs, a Greek navy ship, coast guard vessels and four other commercial ships are near the Med Star to offer assistance.