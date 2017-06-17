MEXICO CITY (AP) " A Mexican journalist has held up a sign reading "No more blood" and "Not One More" during a speech by President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Journalist Alvaro Delgado wrote in his Twitter account that the message was aimed at ending violence against journalists in Mexico.

Delgado writes for the magazine Proceso. He held up the sign Thursday during a speech by Pena Nieto to a media council in an auditorium at the president's residence. The hand-lettered sign called on the president to "change course."

Thursday marks one month since the May 15 killing of journalist Javier Valdez in the northern state of Sinaloa. He was at least the sixth journalist murdered in Mexico since early March, an unusually high number even for one of the world's deadliest countries for media professionals.