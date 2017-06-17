HOUSTON (AP) " Houston police say a 10-month-old boy has been shot and killed in his father's arms.

Houston homicide Sgt. Mark Holbrook says the man was taking his son for a walk when he was approached by three men Wednesday afternoon and one of them pulled a pistol and began shooting. As the father ran, the child was hit. The boy's name was Messiah Justice Marshall.

Police say the dad ran up to the driver of a car nearby and yelled for help. The driver spotted a deputy constable at a convenience store nearby who summoned an ambulance, but the child died.

Authorities say the father told them he didn't know the attacker or the gunman's two companions.

