The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Another drop in technology stocks is dragging U.S. indexes lower in early trading on Wall Street.

Apple and Microsoft were each down about 1 percent in the first few minutes of trading Thursday. Netflix and Facebook each fell 1.6 percent.

Retailers were also doing poorly. Supermarket chain Kroger plunged 13 percent after reporting weak sales and cutting its profit forecast.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,425.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 48 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,325. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, gave up 54 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,140.