BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) " Romania's ruling party voted Thursday to introduce a no-confidence vote against its own government after it withdrew support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu but he refused to resign.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party Liviu Dragnea says Grindeanu, in office since January, failed to implement the party's governing program, something the premier rejects.

Grindeanu says he'll resign only after President Klaus Iohannis nominates a replacement from his party. Iohannis, a rival of the Social Democrats, said through his spokeswoman Thursday that he'll only start the process once Grindeanu quits or loses a confidence vote.

The party, which has already withdrawn political support from the government, on Thursday voted to oust Grindeanu in a Parliament vote that will likely take place next week. It also voted to expel him from the party.

The premier claims the dispute is politically motivated. "The only answer I could find is the wish of a certain man to have all the power," he said in reference to Dragnea, known for keeping a tight rein on the party.

Grindeanu on Thursday was set to appoint a political ally, former Prime Minister Victor Ponta, as interim secretary-general, an influential post. Ponta declined comment, telling The Associated Press the premier should confirm the appointment.

Ponta was prime minister from 2012 to 2015 when he was forced out of office by huge anti-corruption protests following a nightclub fire in which 64 died. Ponta has criticized Dragnea's authoritarian management style.