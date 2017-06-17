ERIE, Pa. (AP) " A Pennsylvania man is jailed in the death of his wife, who he claims fell off a boat Sunday despite investigators saying surveillance video from a dock disproves that.

Christopher Leclair told authorities his 51-year-old wife, Karen, fell into Lake Erie on Sunday. That prompted a fruitless two-day search by the Coast Guard.

State police charged the 48-year-old Albion man on Tuesday after reviewing surveillance video from the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority that showed Christopher Leclair got on the boat alone Sunday. But video from the dock Saturday showed the couple leaving together on the boat and Christopher Leclair returning alone about four hours later.

Investigators say he won't help them determine what happened to her.

He's charged with criminal homicide. Online court records don't list an attorney for him.