Ben Stiller has brought Vince Vaughn and the rest of the cast of his 2004 film, "Dodgeball," back together for a charity fundraiser.

Stiller reprises his role as White Goodman, the uber-intense leader of a dodgeball team named the Purple Cobras, in a four-minute film released 13 years to the day of "Dodgeball's" premiere.

Vaughn returns as Stiller's nemesis. Also appearing is Stiller's wife, actress Christine Taylor. Taylor and Stiller recently announced their separation after 17 years of marriage.

In the clip, Stiller's Goodman laments the changes in society since 2004, saying "everyone is so P.C. now, even old-fashioned bullying is out."

The reunion is to raise money for the Stiller Foundation. Donors to the fundraiser can enter a contest for a chance to play dodgeball with Stiller and Vaughn.